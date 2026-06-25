Jonathan Majors' New Movie Will Focus on Islamic Terrorists Taking Over Liberal Arts Campus

Jonathan Majors' new movie is diving into some dicey territory ... focusing on fictional terrorists taking over a pro-Palestinian encampment on a college campus.

The teaser for the upcoming movie, "Run Hide Fight: Infidels" dropped Thursday ... and it uses real-life footage of terrorism committed by Islamic extremists -- including 9/11 -- before ending with an ISIS flag waving on a fictional Virginia college campus.

During the clip, the Islamic call to prayer is blaring, and several people roll out mats and begin praying.

While the clip doesn't show Majors, he has a movie titled "Run Hide Fight 2" listed on his IMDb ... and Page Six talked to producer Dallas Sonnier, who confirmed Majors will be doing press for this flick.

The film's logline reads, "When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college's pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of 'Uncle Tom' smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil."

Remember, this is the film Jonathan took because he's essentially been shut out of Hollywood since his 2023 arrest on domestic violence charges. He was acquitted of the more serious charges, but convicted on 2 others ... and sentenced to 12 months of counseling.

Jonathan Majors falls out of a window on set of his new Daily Wire action film.



When Deadline reached out for comment about unsafe conditions on the set, the producers said they “don’t negotiate with communists.”



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/UFulLUKgbM @DiscussingFilm

During filming of the movie, Majors and his costar fell out of the window during a stunt, prompting some crew members to walk off the set for several days ... but Majors said he was fine after the fall.