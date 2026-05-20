Jonathan Majors' Wife Meagan Good Shares A.I. Photos of Him As Scrapped Marvel Character

We Look Just Marvel-ous In These Fake Pics!!!

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good turned themselves into Marvel characters in a series of social media pics -- but the strange thing is, all the photos are fake.

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Meagan posted the carousel of A.I. images on Instagram Monday, showing herself as Marvel superhero Storm, in a dark latex bodysuit, and her actor husband as a variant of the villain, Kang, dressed in a black suit and tie -- identical to Victor Timely, his role from Season 2 of "Loki."

One pic shows them playing cricket -- even on horseback -- and another shows them making themselves a burrito behind a food counter. One depicts them posing as the same Marvel characters at the Met Gala, too.

Interestingly, Majors was fired from the role of Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his 2023 conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in NYC. Since then, Majors has made somewhat of a comeback in his Hollywood career, landing a few movie roles.

In the IG upload, there was also a shoutout to Jay-Z and Beyonce, with the song on the post being "Part II (On The Run)," which is about two outlaws who are devoted to each other.