Meagan Good Reveals Husband Jonathan Majors Is Doing Great, Back to Work

Meagan Good is riding hard for her man Jonathan Majors ... telling us he’s officially getting his career back on track after that assault and harassment trial rocked everything.

We caught up with Meagan Monday, and she was glowing talking about her hubby ... calling him one of the best talents she’s ever seen and revealing he’s already locked in on a new project.

Check the clip -- Meagan was on her way to the Black History and Lifestyle Awards Icons In the Making event, and she says his filming commitments mean their one-year anniversary plans might have to take a backseat to the grind, but she's not bitter about it.

And when we asked about JM recently getting emotional and saying she’s the best thing that ever happened to him? Meagan makes it crystal clear -- the love goes both ways.