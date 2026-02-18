Jonathan Majors Cries Over Meagan Good's Support Through Assault Trial and Aftermath

Play video content For The Fellas/BET

Jonathan Majors broke down in tears while speaking about his wife Meagan Good's unwavering support through his assault and harassment trial ... crediting her with building him up when he needed it the most.

Watch the emotional clip from his Tuesday appearance on "For The Fellas" ... he immediately tears up talking about Meagan's presence through the trial. He showers her with praise, and says she shows up for him in every way he needs, calling her his "everything."

The actor and Meagan tied the knot in 2025 ... after she stood by his side through his 2023 trial for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend in March of that year. He was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in the domestic dispute.

He avoided jail time, instead being ordered to complete 12 months of counseling in Los Angeles.