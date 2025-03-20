Newlyweds Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Drop Hint About Baby Plans

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage ... Then Comes a Baby?!?👀

Play video content TMZ.com

From honeymoon bliss to baby fever? Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good sure seemed to be dropping some major hints to us about it!!!

TMZ caught up with the lovebirds in NYC, who are clearly basking in that newlywed glow … and when we brought up the big question -- baby on board? -- Their response was chef’s kiss ... you gotta see the video for yourself.

Play video content TMZ.com

Baby talk aside, we had to ask -- how’s married life treating them? The duo took a beat to mull it over, even turning to each other for input … but the verdict was they've officially leveled up.

As for honeymoon plans … well, let’s just say their plates are pretty full. With JM’s new movie, "Magazine Dreams," dropping Friday, their reactions say it all -- work first, vaycay later!

TMZ broke the story … Meagan spilled back in December that Jonathan popped the question in Paris.