Jonathan Majors Says He's Fine After Falling Through Window on Set

Jonathan Majors is obviously a tough guy ... but he must have superhero strength -- because he says he wasn't hurt too bad after falling through a glass window on set of his new movie.

Here's the deal ... crew working on the new untitled movie produced by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend reportedly started striking earlier this week after an accident on set where Majors and actor JC Kiljoyne fell through a stunt window about 6 feet. The protesters were allegedly beginning to complain about other happenings around set before this incident, we're told.

Kiljoyne's hands were pretty cut up following the fall and he needed 3 or 4 stitches, our sources say. Though his rep told Deadline he "did not feel unsafe on set and continues to have a positive experience working on the project."

Majors echoed Kiljoyne's comments ... telling us, "I'm ok. I was happy to be on set and help tell the story. I am grateful for whoever is checking on me, the cast and crew for regarding our safety. It's going to be a great movie and I am looking forward to fans seeing it!"

We've also learned a bit more about what happened ... with sources telling us filmmakers planned to switch Majors out for a stunt double before he hit the window during the scene.

Unforutnately, momentum simply took Majors and Kiljoyne through the window. This was "simple inertia," our sources say, and a complete accident. The actors rehearsed this scene -- and other stunts -- for months in advance, but it just didn't go to plan.

We're also told a fake blood pack -- the squib -- did explode, making the injury look worse than it was.

Sources also tell us the window incident actually brought the crew closer together, despite reports ... and, not everyone picketed the production.

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Dallas Sonnier -- the CEO of Bonfire Legend -- tells us the production was fully staffed for the most part ... until last week when they had to replace 15% of the staff "when the unions started illegitimately 'striking' and shaming specific crew members into standing down."

Sonnier says he never got a single call from the union "because they are total cowards and whiny busybodies."