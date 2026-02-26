Jonathan Majors Shooting First Movie Since Assault Case

Jonathan Majors is back on a film set more than two years after pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari ... though it's not exactly a mainstream Hollywood production.

The actor who once worked in Marvel flicks is shooting a new untitled action movie in South Carolina for The Daily Wire ... the conservative media company founded by Ben Shapiro and film producer Jeremy Boreing.

The other actors in the movie and the plot are being kept under wraps ... but the flick is supposed to be in the vein "Red Dawn" and "Toy Soldiers" -- two movies about groups of teenagers fighting off invaders.

This isn't Daily Wire's first foray into film and TV, BTW ... they've made multiple documentaries, including the comedy movie "Lady Ballers" -- which one MSNBC contributor called "anti-trans propaganda" -- and the Western "Terror on the Prairie," which starred Gina Carano. Remember, Disney fired Carano from "The Mandalorian" after she likened prejudices against conservatives in America to the Holocaust.

Remember ... Majors' red-hot career came crashing down in March 2023 when he was arrested for allegedly beating up his then-girlfriend, Grace. He was found guilty on two counts -- assault and harassment -- later that year, but received no jail time at sentencing.

He started dating Meagan Good in 2023 ... and the two have since married. She teased this role to us when we caught up with her earlier this week.

We ran through the news on "TMZ Live" ... but Jonathan couldn't join us for an interview -- and, you gotta hear the reason why.