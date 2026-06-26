Security Guard Fires Taser Dart Into Bar Patron's Face in California on Video

A security guard is under arrest and booked with two felonies after allegedly firing a taser dart into the face of a patron at a Southern California bar, according to police.

A bouncer in San Diego is arrested after blasting a patron in the face at point blank range with his taser.



Holy sh!t. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nv357a3dEL @AmiriKing

The insane incident, which occurred Wednesday night at Park 101 in Carlsbad, CA, was caught on video by a witness, who then posted the shocking clip to social media, and it instantly went viral.

Check it out ... the patron is talking with a couple of security guards at the bar when things suddenly take an ugly turn. One guard pulls out a taser and, at point-blank range, fires a dart into the young man's face. The victim falls to the ground in obvious pain as a good Samaritan comes over to assist him.

Carlsbad police officers on patrol in the area responded to the spot after being flagged down by witnesses.

A police spokesperson tells TMZ ... the officers arrested the security guard, David Marquez, after watching video of the alleged assault.

Marquez was then booked into the Vista County jail for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a stun gun, both felonies.

The victim was rushed to a trauma center, where he was treated for his injuries, the extent of which is not known.