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Security Guard Fires Taser Dart Into Bar Patron's Face in California on Video

Security Guard Fires Taser Dart Into Man's Face At Point-Blank Range ... Watch The Insane Video

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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A security guard is under arrest and booked with two felonies after allegedly firing a taser dart into the face of a patron at a Southern California bar, according to police. 

The insane incident, which occurred Wednesday night at Park 101 in Carlsbad, CA, was caught on video by a witness, who then posted the shocking clip to social media, and it instantly went viral.

Check it out ... the patron is talking with a couple of security guards at the bar when things suddenly take an ugly turn. One guard pulls out a taser and, at point-blank range, fires a dart into the young man's face. The victim falls to the ground in obvious pain as a good Samaritan comes over to assist him. 

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Carlsbad police officers on patrol in the area responded to the spot after being flagged down by witnesses.

A police spokesperson tells TMZ ... the officers arrested the security guard, David Marquez, after watching video of the alleged assault.

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Marquez was then booked into the Vista County jail for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a stun gun, both felonies. 

The victim was rushed to a trauma center, where he was treated for his injuries, the extent of which is not known.

Police are investigating a motive.

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