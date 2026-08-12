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Keke Palmer Grilled About Sean Evans Romance Rumors

Keke Palmer Here's The Thing About Sean Evans ...

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Keke Palmer Put on the Spot Over Sean Evans Romance Rumors
Shut Up Evan

Keke Palmer says she doesn't know "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans outside of work ... amid months of chatter that they could be the hottest new Hollywood couple.

Check it out -- the actress chatted it up with Evan Ross Katz on the "Shut Up Evan" podcast and says fans are right to ship them as a couple ... but Keke pumps the brakes on the situation. She says ... "What are we supposed to do, go get married? We don't even know each other outside of work."

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Shut Up Evan

ERC suggests they can go on another date ... and she laughs it off, quipping... "So you can laugh about it?"

As we reported, Sean and Keke had undeniable chemistry when she appeared on "Hot Ones" last fall ... and even shared a kiss. Keke then welcomed him on her "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast, where they flirted it up.

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And in June, we spotted them on a cozy date at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York ... further fueling rumors the pair could be an item.

But Keke is claiming they only have a work relationship at this point -- we'll stay tuned.

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