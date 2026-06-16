Keke Palmer Sips Dirty Martini In Her Bikini, Hot Shots

Keke Palmer is doing little to cool down those Sean Evans romance rumors ... especially after serving up some seriously sizzling swimwear content.

Check out these snaps ... Keke is enjoying some precious downtime with a martini in hand, looking relaxed, confident, and completely unbothered while posing for a series of stunning bikini shots.

No word if "Hot Ones" host Sean was the one behind the camera here ... but whoever snapped the pics definitely knew how to work all her angles and find the perfect lighting.

Keke is clearly not camera shy ... and for that, we're thankful.