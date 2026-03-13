Keke Palmer Gets Surprise Proposal From Random Guy at SXSW in Awkward Video

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Awkward moment for Keke Palmer at SXSW ... she was doing a panel for her new movie when a man in the crowd approached the stage and asked her to marry him ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained footage of the super awkward proposal ... the guy is sitting in the front row and then he walks to the edge of the stage, drops to one knee and proposes.

Keke looks shocked and stunned ... ditto for the rest of her "I Love Boosters" costars who were also on stage ... including Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie and Eiza Gonzalez.

The actress plays it cool and calmly tells the man she can't marry him ... because she doesn't know him. Overall, Keke's pretty nice about denying him.