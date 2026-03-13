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Keke Palmer Gets Surprise Proposal From Random Guy at SXSW in Awkward Video

Keke Palmer Rando's Awkward SXSW Proposal

By TMZ Staff
Published
031326_keke_palmer_kal
"I CAN'T MARRY YOU, I DON'T KNOW YOU!!!"
TMZ.com

Awkward moment for Keke Palmer at SXSW ... she was doing a panel for her new movie when a man in the crowd approached the stage and asked her to marry him ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained footage of the super awkward proposal ... the guy is sitting in the front row and then he walks to the edge of the stage, drops to one knee and proposes.

keke palmer getty 1
Getty

Keke looks shocked and stunned ... ditto for the rest of her "I Love Boosters" costars who were also on stage ... including Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie and Eiza Gonzalez.

The actress plays it cool and calmly tells the man she can't marry him ... because she doesn't know him. Overall, Keke's pretty nice about denying him.

keke palmer
SNL

The proposal seemed to drag on forever ... the guy remained on bended knee as security was slow to escort him out ... and he eventually is physically removed from the area.

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