Keke Palmer Gets Real About Rocky Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer I Had No Choice But To Get The Courts Involved!!! Gets Real About Ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is getting real about her tumultuous relationship with ex Darius Jackson, saying she had to turn to the courts in a desperate attempt to bring back order when things spiraled out of control.
The actress told PEOPLE it was the toughest experience she’s ever faced ... revealing that a lot was happening behind closed doors, especially with the birth of their son Leo last year and her fame putting major stress on their relationship.
Keke dives into it all in her upcoming book, "Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative," dropping Nov. 19 -- and she needed plenty of pages to unpack everything -- including that infamous moment when Darius publicly called out the outfit she wore to an Usher concert last year.
Keke also sought a temporary restraining order against Darius, alleging instances of domestic and emotional abuse.
Despite things having spiraled so deeply out of control, the estranged exes settled amicably and got joint custody of their son months later ... and looking back, Keke admits she wished she could say Darius was terrible the entire time, but the situation wasn't that black and white.
Keke’s clear she doesn’t want her son thinking his dad’s a monster, especially since she doesn’t see him that way -- but at the end of the day, she’s found her own peace and forgiveness.