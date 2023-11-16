Keke Palmer Visits Paris With Son Amid Drama Back Home With Ex-BF Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is getting far away from the drama back home with her allegedly abusive baby daddy ... taking their young son with her on a trip to France, and glowing in some drizzle.

The actress popped up in Paris with her nearly 9-month-old, Leo, Thursday ... taking in the sights and doing the whole tourist thing -- and we gotta say, she looks super happy holding her little one ... especially considering everything she's going through back in the States.

Keke and her kiddo didn't let a rainy day ruin their trip whatsoever ... venturing out to the Eiffel Tower and the Quai Branly Museum ... with an assistant holding an umbrella for her as she held her child in her arms.

The helpers certainly came in handy -- they seemed to be able to keep Keke and young Leo nice and dry ... and Mama Bear definitely appreciated it, if her smile is any indication.

Like we said ... the European getaway comes in the middle of some big drama between Keke, her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and their families.

As we've reported ... Keke recently accused Darius of abusing her on and off for well over a year, including an alleged incident she says happened earlier this month, and she's shared images appearing to show the alleged abuse.

One image appears to show Darius with his hands on Keke while she's on a couch -- and another still seems to show them getting physical on the stairs.

For his part, Darius is denying the claims ... and he's accusing Keke's mom of threatening to put a bullet in his head. We've heard from sources that Keke's mother only said that because she was in fear for her daughter's safety.

In other words, there's a lot waiting for Keke back home ... including an upcoming court hearing on her temporary restraining order ... but it all seems out of sight and out of mind while she's in Paris.