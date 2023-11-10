Keke Palmer Allegedly Abused by Ex-BF Darius Jackson In Home Security Footage

Keke Palmer has submitted security camera footage as part of her request for a restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson ... which allegedly shows him physically assaulting her in her home.

As we reported, Keke went to court Wednesday seeking sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson ... but gave no details as to the grounds.

However, she also filed for a restraining order against Darius, alleging she faced "many instances of physical violence" with him -- including one as recent as Sunday.

According to new docs obtained by TMZ, Keke's now presenting footage she claims was recorded in February 2022 of Darius "chok[ing] me and body slamm[img] me onto the stairs" after he got "violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture."

Keke claims Darius got "enraged" after showing him the bikini pic of her, despite allegedly not showing it to anyone else but him -- adding, "I simply showed it to him on my phone as I was proud of what I had accomplished."

The actress says Darius abused her over 2 days after that, with the security footage only capturing some of what she says happened -- showing Darius allegedly grabbing her around the neck and slamming her on the stairs.

Don't forget, Darius publicly shamed Keke's outfit choice at an Usher concert back in July -- over a year after this alleged altercation over a photo of her in a bikini.

