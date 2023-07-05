Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Defends Shaming Her Outfit at Usher Show

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson -- who's also the father of her child -- isn't backing down after publicly shaming her wardrobe choice for Usher's show and now says her sheer fit reflects poorly on their family.

Darius is defending his initial comments on Keke's sexy outfit after catching a ton of heat for his critique -- specifically, he said she shouldn't wear such a revealing outfit because she's a mother.

Play video content

In doubling down, Darius said Wednesday ... "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Unapologetically, he added ... "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

The controversy started Wednesday afternoon when Darius quote tweeted a video showing Keke in a sheer dress as Usher serenades her at his Las Vegas residency. Darius said, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Tons of folks lashed out at Darius in the replies, but now he's sticking to his guns.