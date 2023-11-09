Keke Palmer Files For Full Legal And Physical Custody Of Son

Keke Palmer is gunning for full legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old child … another development in the apparent relationship breakdown with Darius Jackson.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the actress is asking a judge to give her full custody of her baby son Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Keke does not get into details as to why she's decided to file.

The petition states that Keke is willing to pay the reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth -- but she's also asking the court order Darius to assist with attorney fees and expert fees.

As we reported, the fallout between the couple seemingly started when Darius publicly insinuated Keke's choice of attire at an Usher concert in Vegas was inappropriate for a mom.