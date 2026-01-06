Keke Palmer & Anderson .Paak Clown BET & Soul Train Awards Budget Cuts

Play video content Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and Anderson .Paak didn't feel like BET's cookout was cookin' when it decided to streamline the Soul Train Awards to a backyard-style concert -- and had the nerve to cancel the Hip Hop Awards at that!!!

The slick shade towards the network came during AP's appearance on "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast ... the "Silk Sonic" singer was in full alter-ego mode as "DJ Pee.Wee" and Keke transformed into "Lady Miss Jacqueline."

The last Soul Train Awards happened in 2023 ... Keke scoffed that the producers attempted to be creative but ended up having her and the rest of the talent look janky performing by the fence from the "Home Improvement" set.

It's not like Keke and AP's opinions on the show were outta thin air ... A few months ago, Fat Joe also blasted the BET Hip Hop and Soul Train Awards' budget cuts for unraveling in front of his very eyes after years of hosting!!!

