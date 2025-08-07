Fat Joe Slams Viacom After BET Hip Hop, Soul Train Music Awards Suspensions

BET Networks has decided to suspend both its Hip Hop and Soul Train Awards as the streaming era surges -- an act of racially-divided gentrification in Fat Joe's eyes!!!

Fat Joe hosted the BET Hip Hop Awards for the past 3 years, and he didn't bite his tongue discussing his newfound job opening slot with Jadakiss on their podcast.

The way Joe sees things, BET's decline started all the way back in 2001 when Robert Johnson sold the network to Viacom for $3 billion.

Joe says he saw the BS go down firsthand behind the scenes ... outspoken employees were getting fired left and right, and Joe says the budgets for the Hip Hop Awards presentation kept dwindling.

It was during the 2024 MTV VMAs that Joe says he saw the disparities ... Katy Perry's performance was clearly well-funded but when it came to the Hip Hop Awards ... #ratchet.

We reached out to BET to see if Joe's recollections are accurate. BET CEO Scott Mills told Billboard the events will be suspended as they figure out the media climate.