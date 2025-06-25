Fat Joe Vows to Get Even With Ex-Hypeman and His Attorney ... In Court

Fat Joe says he's going on the warpath against his former hypeman, and the attorney who's backing him, with the same vengeance that allowed him to survive the mean streets of the Bronx!!!

As we told you earlier today, Tyrone Blackburn -- the attorney who's representing Joe's ex-partner Terrance "T.A." Dixon -- was arrested for striking a man with his car ... and Joe says he's nothing but a clout-chaser!!!

The legendary rapper released a fiery statement Wednesday in the aftermath of the arrest ... once again ripping the lawsuit filed by T.A. that claims Joe was once diddling minors for his own sexual gratification.

Joe notes 2025 has been a grueling year ... both his parents died in the past few months, which preceded the death of his longtime road dawg Raul Conde.

That said, Joe says he's survived the worst of the worst in the streets ... and he'll be damned if legal extortion tactics bring him down. He's maintaining that once T.A. got fired, T.A. turned sour grapes on him.

Play video content TMZ.com