Keke Palmer Drops Pro-Usher Diss Song Aimed at Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer channeled the spirit of Usher to clap back hard at her baby daddy Darius Jackson on her new song ... he tried to cut her down and now she gotta let him BURN!!!

Play video content 7/5/23

It's been nearly 2 years since Darius put Keke on blast for slipping into a sexy black dress to get close to Usher during his Las Vegas residency ... but Keke is claiming on her track "My Confession" they were broken up at time, due to Darius' childish antics.

The song lightly interprets Usher's own "Confessions" and a couple of his other hits, and it's ripe with getback ... by labeling Darius a stone-cold liar and even celebrating the fact that Keke's fans gave him a tough time online.

Play video content

If you recall, both Keke's and Darius' mothers entered the battle arena, and in the song, Keke claims Darius was talking ish about his family the entire time they were together.

Things continued to fall apart after the split ... Keke filed restraining orders and motions for full custody of their son, and Darius joined the Army.