Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Desperate' for Answers About Mom Nancy in New Pleas for Help

Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea for help in the case of her missing mother Nancy ... begging for someone to come forward and saying her family is "desperate" for answers.

The "TODAY" anchor posted the emotionally charged plea on Instagram early Saturday morning to mark the 6-month anniversary of her mom's kidnapping -- you can see her entire statement below.

Savannah says she and her family simply want to be able to celebrate her mother's life ... but they cannot do that until she is found.

She implores, "We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love."

Her mention of the ransom notes sent about her mother comes a day after the Pima County Sheriff's Department released two notes received by local Tucson news outlet KOLD -- one on Feb. 2 and the second on Feb. 6.

You can see the disturbing notes -- they say Nancy "perished" soon after she was ripped from her Tucson, Arizona home ... adding, "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome."

Savannah went on to remind people there is a reward available -- her family announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of Nancy in February. She also pleaded for someone to "do the right thing" -- a message she has shared in her previous posts about this heartbreaking case.

The journalist wrapped up the post by saying she and her family will never give up, writing ... "We will never stop looking for answers - and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world - in spite of circumstance."