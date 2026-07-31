Nancy Guthrie Case: See Damage Cops Allegedly Caused to Detainee's Home

Look What Cops Did To My House When They Wrongfully Detained Me

A delivery driver who claims he was wrongfully detained at gunpoint in the Nancy Guthrie investigation plans to sue over damage law enforcement allegedly caused at his home ... and we've got photos he says back up his claims.

Carlos Palazuelos' legal team provided the images ... which show battered and beaten walls, plus holes in the ceiling.

You can also see scuff marks on doors, what looks to be a fist-shaped hole in the wall, and a cracked door jamb.

Carlos' camp says law enforcement caused the damage while he was detained for over 7 hours ... only to be released without charges.

His team filed a notice of claim this week -- a document that must be filed before suing the government -- against the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Chris Nanos, and Detective Earl Gieron.

Carlos is looking for at least $2.5 million.

Two others who say they were in the home at the time -- Daniel and Josefina Maddox -- want $500K and $250K respectively.

Of course, Pima County authorities still haven't found the people who abducted Nancy ... though they did release copies of the first two ransom notes received by local outlet KOLD.