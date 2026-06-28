Harry Styles' Collapse on Stage Caused by Choking, Not Heatwave

Harry Styles is doing just fine after briefly collapsing on stage due to a choking scare, not the extreme European heatwave, TMZ has learned.

Fans watching Harry at a sold-out show Friday night at Wembley Stadium were sent into a panic after the singer appeared to choke and collapse mid-performance, sparking immediate concern amid an ongoing heatwave across the region.

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Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the scary moment had nothing to do with the weather. Instead, we're told it was a brief onstage mishap involving water during one of Styles’ signature crowd interactions.

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Harry attempted his normally perfectly executed “whale move” when he accidentally choked on water, leading to the unexpected stumble. In the video circulating online, Styles can be seen suddenly reacting, losing balance, and falling to the stage before quickly getting back up.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer immediately laughed off the moment and ran off stage without any sign of injury.

While fans initially feared the worst due to the extreme heat conditions in the area, insiders say the collapse was simply an awkward -- but harmless -- stage moment, and not related to the weather at all.