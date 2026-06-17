Olivia Wilde Reflects On 'Lovely' Harry Styles Relationship

Our Romance Was Lovely, Even If It Drove Folks Crazy

Play video content Video: Olivia Wilde Reflects on Relationship with Harry Styles Call Her Daddy

Olivia Wilde is looking back on her romance with Harry Styles ... and despite all the outside noise, she's got nothing but fond memories.

Olivia reflected on her time with Harry during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy," describing their nearly two-year relationship as "sweet," "beautiful," "domestic," "kind," and "lovely" ... making it pretty clear there's no bad blood on her end.

Olivia explained how she and Harry lived inside their own little bubble during the relationship, saying outside judgment rarely managed to break through ... even though lots of folks had strong opinions on the pairing.

In fact, Olivia said it felt almost miraculous they were able to protect their happiness from all the noise ... especially given the intense scrutiny they faced as a couple.

Olivia even suggested some of the negativity seemed to stem from people being upset by how happy they were together.