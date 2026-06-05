Jason Sudeikis and Ex Olivia Wilde Reunite at Daughter's Graduation in L.A.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are looking every bit the friendly exes ... putting their complicated past aside to celebrate a major milestone for their daughter, Daisy.

The "Ted Lasso" star and his director/actress ex reunited in Los Angeles for their kid's school graduation Thursday, appearing in great spirits as they proudly doted on their little girl.

Judging by the photos, things couldn't have looked more cordial between the pair ... a stark contrast to the drama that once surrounded their nasty split.

It was only a few years ago when Olivia was served custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon in 2022 ... one of several messy chapters that followed the end of their seven-year engagement.