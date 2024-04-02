'SNL' Stars Hit Back at Viral Claim There Are No Hot Women on Show

Somebody recently suggested that "Saturday Night Live" has no hot women among its cast members -- but a couple female staffers care to differ ... albeit, very jokingly.

TikToker Jahelis posted a video that has since made the rounds -- and it's all over a claim she makes that the famed sketch comedy show really doesn't hire conventionally attractive women ... theorizing it's because people refuse to accept the fact hot women can also be funny.

She specifically called out current 'SNL' cast member Heidi Gardner as an example ... saying the 40-year-old comedian is always forced to play the dumb blonde character, even though -- in her opinion -- HG isn't really attractive ... but is probably the best they have in the lineup.

Jahelis supported her theory by calling out 'SNL's past and current male cast ... including Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Bowen Yang, labeling them all as "relatively hot men."

Sarah Sherman -- who also works on 'SNL' -- has since responded to the light-hearted shade, and she did so with self-deprecating humor ... leaning into the critic's ugly comment for a joke on X. She writes ... "just found out i'm not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time."

Newcomer Chloe Troast also reacted to the viral video with a bit of her own ... recording herself singing Christina Aguilera's self-love anthem, "Beautiful" while flipping off the camera.

Thousands have come to the defense of 'SNL's female players, with several fans praising the beauty of Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman. Others put the TikTok user on blast for being unnecessarily mean.