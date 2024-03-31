Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ramy Youssef Says Free Palestine & Hostages During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Ramy Youssef FREE PALESTINE AND ISRAELI HOSTAGES … Both-Sides It on ‘SNL’

Ramy Youssef SNL
Getty Composite

Ramy Youssef got political for his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" ... asking God to free Palestine, as well as the Israeli hostages.

The comedian touched on the conflict Saturday, recounting an anecdote involving 2 of his friends ... who asked him to work their struggles into his prayers.

One pal asked him to ask God to help him win back custody of his dog from his ex-girlfriend -- whereas another asked Ramy to pray for his family in Gaza.

Ramy joked his prayers had become complicated because of the vastly different requests. He added ... "Please free the people of Palestine. And please free the hostages, all of the hostages. And, while you're at, free Mr. Bojangles. He's a beautiful dog. I'm praying for that dog."

Pro-Palestine Protests At Sundance Film Festival
Launch Gallery
PROTESTING AT SUNDANCE Launch Gallery
Getty

Ramy's politically charged monologue was well-received by the studio audience ... as they responded with a round of applause for the first-time host.

The 33-year-old has been very vocal about his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, previously calling for a ceasefire while at the 2024 Oscars. He notably wore an "Artists for Ceasefire" pin at the awards show, alongside Billie Eilish, Mahershala Ali and Ramy's "Poor Things" costar Mark Ruffalo.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later