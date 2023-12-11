Cecily Strong Bowed Out of 'SNL' Skit on 'Genocide of Jews' Testimony

Cecily Strong did not feel comfortable playing Rep. Elise Stefanik in the 'SNL' sketch about the "genocide of Jews" hearing in Congress ... and ended up bowing out right before the show started.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star was supposed to return as a guest star in the cold open skit, and she went through a dress rehearsal as Stefanik. But, she "was uncomfortable with the sketch" ... according to a NY Post report.

The sketch tackled last week's explosive hearing on Capitol Hill, where Rep. Stefanik grilled university presidents about antisemitism on campuses ... leading to some cringeworthy responses and a resignation at UPENN.

Instead of Cecily making her first 'SNL' appearance since December 2022, when she left the NBC show after 11 seasons, she was replaced on air by Chloe Troast.

The report also cited sources claiming the writing of Saturday's cold-open sketch was slightly rushed ... and that Cecily backed out for "a variety of reasons."

It's unclear if her issue was the bit's obvious political slant in mocking a staunch Donald Trump supporter -- namely, Rep. Stefanik -- or its lack of humor. Kenan Thompson really had the only decent laughs in the skit.

Cecily might have seen the bullet coming, and decided to dodge it -- the sketch is getting terrible reviews and Chloe is getting dragged for her role in it.