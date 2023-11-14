Jewish Students Sue NYU Over Antisemitism on Campus

Antisemitism is alive and terrifying at New York University ... at least according to a group of Jewish students who are now suing the school over the rampant bigotry.

NYU is being dragged to court by 3 Jewish students who claim the university is failing to protect them from what they feel is "egregious" antisemitism on campus.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the students claim the Israel-Hamas war is making campus a toxic and dangerous place for Jewish students ... and they allege the university is refusing to enforce its own anti-discrimination policies.

The Jewish students claim they are often confronted on campus by folks chanting, "Hitler was right," "Gas the Jews" and "Death to k**es."

In their suit, the students accuse NYU administrators and professors of fostering and fomenting a hostile environment toward Jewish people ... claiming peers and faculty repeatedly demonize, threaten and abuse Jewish students.

Things on campus are so bad, the suit claims, Jewish students are being "put at severe risk of extreme emotional and physical injury."

In the docs, the Jewish students say NYU administration is refusing to enforce Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and New York's state civil rights laws ... which are designed to protect people from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.