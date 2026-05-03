Olivia Wilde Says She's Not Dead After Shocking Red Carpet Interview

Play video content Video: Olivia Wilde Instagram/@oliviawilde

Olivia Wilde says fans shouldn't worry about her health ... she wasn't brought back to dead by a mad scientist for a recent red carpet appearance -- the camera lens screwed her.

The actress addressed her recent appeance at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24 to promote her new movie "The Invite" ... when she didn't look her best.

The clip speaks for itself ... but Olivia's brother couldn't help but give her some giref -- asking her if she'd like to address rumors that she's a "resurrected corpse."

Through giggles, Wilde says the cameraman was using a fisheye lens she stood way to close to ... which caused her to look super rough.

She did not explicitly address fans comparing her to Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" ... but, the video she shared to social media had a photo of the creepy villain in it as well.