'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate

"Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis is a dad again ... he's welcomed a baby girl named Juliet Aurelia Francis ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the baby was born March 18 in Mexico City ... with Joe using a European egg donor and a surrogate.

We're told Joe went all in on genetics ... even calling Juliet the "best baby" in his eyes and telling people she's absolutely perfect.

And after his messy feud with ex Abbey Wilson ... including past claims she kidnapped their twin daughters, Alexandria Claire and Athena Olivia, born via IVF in October 2014 ... we're told he's not taking any chances and isn't letting Juliet out of his sight.