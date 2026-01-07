David Harbour Quits 'Behemoth!' Movie Starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde
David Harbour Quits Huge Movie After String of 'Strange' Behavior
David Harbour may be taking a short break from Hollywood for a while ... he's reportedly backed out of an upcoming film.
Variety reports Harbour has exited the Tony Gilroy-directed drama "Behemoth!" after a recent slew of bad press.
Remember ... Harbour is going through a messy divorce with Lily Allen -- who seemingly accused him of cheating on her album "West End Girl" -- and has been plagued by rumors of Millie Bobby Brown filing a harassment report against him ... though Brown categorically denied the rumors.
But the most bizarre incident was a weird altercation caught on tape at a bar in Encinitas, California, in which the 50-year-old actor appeared to run away with a bar patron's hat.
Stepping away from "Behemoth!" is just the latest occurrence of Harbour apparently taking a break from the spotlight. He also skipped an event for the "Stranger Things" finale last month.
Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde are reportedly still on board to star in "Behemoth!" According to Variety, Harbour's role has been recast, but it's unclear who is stepping into his shoes.