David Harbour Quits 'Behemoth!' Movie Starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde

David Harbour may be taking a short break from Hollywood for a while ... he's reportedly backed out of an upcoming film.

Variety reports Harbour has exited the Tony Gilroy-directed drama "Behemoth!" after a recent slew of bad press.

Remember ... Harbour is going through a messy divorce with Lily Allen -- who seemingly accused him of cheating on her album "West End Girl" -- and has been plagued by rumors of Millie Bobby Brown filing a harassment report against him ... though Brown categorically denied the rumors.

But the most bizarre incident was a weird altercation caught on tape at a bar in Encinitas, California, in which the 50-year-old actor appeared to run away with a bar patron's hat.

Stepping away from "Behemoth!" is just the latest occurrence of Harbour apparently taking a break from the spotlight. He also skipped an event for the "Stranger Things" finale last month.