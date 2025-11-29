Millie Bobby Brown Says She Always Felt Safe on Set with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown didn't need Eleven's powers to protect herself from David Harbour ... insisting the two didn't have any issues despite rumors of bullying.

The actress dove into their relationship during a conversation about the final season of "Stranger Things" with Deadline ... saying she felt safe around everyone on-set -- and she has a particularly strong bond with Harbour.

Brown points out Harbour plays her dad on the show ... so, the two have acted opposite each other for years and built up quite the rapport.

Millie says they have some intense scenes in this season she think fans are really going to love, too ... adding those scenes make her "want to bring my A game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet working with him because I know he’s bringing it right back.”

As you know ... a report came out earlier this month claiming Millie filed a bullying and harassment complaint against David with pages upon pages of allegations while filming the final season of the show.

"Stranger Things" executive producer Shawn Levy called the report "wildly inaccurate" ... while claiming the set was always a safe environment. For her part, Millie has talked effusively about her costar.