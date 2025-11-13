Millie Bobby Brown Dresses Up as Sexy Elf to Promote Fashion Line
Millie Bobby Brown I've Been Naughty, Mrs. Claus!!!
Millie Bobby Brown is spreading Christmas cheer with her new line of underwear ... giving fans an early gift by dressing up as a sexy Elf on the Shelf.
This outfit probably won't keep Millie warm at the North Pole ... after all, it's just a skin-baring crop top and a pair of booty shorts with a thick black belt and a long Santa hat -- though it'll certainly get her fans feelin' a little hot under the turtleneck.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Millie said she's not an Elf on the Shelf ... but, instead, a "Mill on a sill" -- ready to report back to Santa on any naughtiness she spies.
MBB also shared a video where she describes the full 'fit ... ending the clip with a cheerful "ho, ho, ho" and flirty laugh
Of course, Millie's already giving "Stranger Things" fans a huge Christmas present ... because the second half of the series' final season will come out on Christmas Day.
The show might be a better fit for Halloween, to be fair ... but, after the huge hiatus between Season 4 and Season 5, no one's kicking up too much of a fuss.
Deck the hall with boughs of holly ... and, your own Mill on a Sill, if you can somehow find one!