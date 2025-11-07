'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Reveals Keepsakes She Took From Netflix Set

Play video content TMZ.com

"Stranger Things" is ending, but the show will live on at home for Sadie Sink ... because she brought back a few things from the Netflix set.

We got Sadie, who plays Max Mayfield in 'ST,' at LAX on Friday and our photog asked her if she held on to any memorabilia from filming.

Sadie tells us she's got Max's skateboard ... but she's not using it to tool around town ... instead, it's hanging above a doorway in her home.

The actress also grabbed a cassette Walkman ... which is super cool, because it's key to her character's survival. No word if she's got Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" in the deck, but IYKYK.

Sadie was flying out of Los Angeles the night after the "Stranger Things" cast reunited for the season 5 premiere ... and we also asked her about the drama between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.