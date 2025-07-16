'Stranger Things' Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Fifth & Final Season

The "Stranger Things" trailer for the show's fifth and final season finally dropped -- and Hawkins' finest are ready to turn Vecna into yesterday’s nightmare in one last, epic upside-down showdown!

The nearly 3-minute trailer is worth every second -- showing the gang hell‑bent on taking down monstrous Vecna after it left Max in a coma ... and serving up an explosive first look at '80s icon Linda Hamilton as the ultimate badass Dr. Kay. Yup, pure retro gold.

The trailer pulls no punches -- the final battle is darker, deadlier, and more powerful than anything Eleven and the gang have ever faced, forcing them to unite one last time to stop the Upside Down from swallowing Hawkins whole.

It’s an action-packed thrill ride with blockbuster-level production and even a nostalgic wink to "Jurassic Park" -- so yeah, you can forgive the Duffer Bros for making us wait three and a half long years since S4.

Turns out this "trailer" is actually just a teaser -- meaning plenty more drops are coming before the big release. Volume 1 lands Nov 26, Volume 2 hits Dec 25, and the grand series finale closes out 2025 on Dec 31.