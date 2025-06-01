Lady Gaga and More Hollywood Stars Light Up Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix’s biggest night of the year delivered a spectacle fit for the streaming giant’s global fandom bringing together A-list stars and showstopping performances.

Sofia Carson hosted Netflix's Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fan-first celebration blended entertainment with big moments, giving fans a sneak peek into Netflix’s most anticipated upcoming projects.

Lady Gaga headlined the star-packed evening, closing out the show with a powerful medley of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra."

Lady Gaga just performed Zombieboy, Bloody Mary and Abracadabra at Netflix #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/xTuVJdY2AH — ionuț 95 (fan account) (@BraveForGaga95) June 1, 2025 @BraveForGaga95