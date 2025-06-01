Lady Gaga and More Hollywood Stars Light Up Netflix Tudum 2025
Netflix’s biggest night of the year delivered a spectacle fit for the streaming giant’s global fandom bringing together A-list stars and showstopping performances.
Sofia Carson hosted Netflix's Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fan-first celebration blended entertainment with big moments, giving fans a sneak peek into Netflix’s most anticipated upcoming projects.
The event wasn't short on star power -- major A-listers were on hand for the event including Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, Jenna Ortega, and Mia Goth.
Also on hand was Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Julie Bowen. The cast of "Stranger Things" Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard also appeared.
Lady Gaga headlined the star-packed evening, closing out the show with a powerful medley of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra."
Lady Gaga just performed Zombieboy, Bloody Mary and Abracadabra at Netflix #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/xTuVJdY2AH— ionuț 95 (fan account) (@BraveForGaga95) June 1, 2025 @BraveForGaga95
Whether you were in the crowd or watching from home, Netflix sure made fans around the world feel like VIPs!!