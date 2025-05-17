Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson Stun on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Stars at The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Getty

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is well underway ... and, big stars are bringing their best to the red carpet -- including a couple of Hollywood heartthrobs.

Jennifer Lawrence is back on the world stage after taking some time to start her family with husband Cooke Maroney -- looking fashionable in a strapless white dress with a seashell-like bust.

jennifer lawrence robert pattinson sub getty swipe
Getty

She posed with Robert Pattinson -- dressed in a flashy black tux ... drawing attention for their new flick, "Die, My Love."

LaKeith Stanfield, Jennifer Lawrence, Lynne Ramsay, Robert Pattinson and Sissy Spacek sub getty swipe
Getty

The two posed with their costar, LaKeith Stanfield, too ... exciting onlookers with one of their first glimpses of the powerhouse cast.

daniella tarantino quentin tarantino sub getty swipe
Getty

Director Quentin Tarantino made an appearance in the French city Saturday ... snuggling up to his wife, Daniella, on the red carpet -- arms wrapped around her waist.

He doesn't have a movie premiering at the festival ... but, the dude's a well-known cinephile -- so, not surprising to see him here.

barbara palvin sub getty swipe
Getty

And, Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin looked angelic on the carpet ... despite leaving her wings at home.

Among the other bold-faced names out and about Saturday ... Mariska Hargitay, Sissy Spacek, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoey Deutch, Alexa Chung and more.

Shutterstock Premier

We've been covering the biggest names in France all week ... so, make sure you check out our other stories to see the who's who of art films!

