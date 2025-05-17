Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson Stun on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is well underway ... and, big stars are bringing their best to the red carpet -- including a couple of Hollywood heartthrobs.

Jennifer Lawrence is back on the world stage after taking some time to start her family with husband Cooke Maroney -- looking fashionable in a strapless white dress with a seashell-like bust.

She posed with Robert Pattinson -- dressed in a flashy black tux ... drawing attention for their new flick, "Die, My Love."

The two posed with their costar, LaKeith Stanfield, too ... exciting onlookers with one of their first glimpses of the powerhouse cast.

Director Quentin Tarantino made an appearance in the French city Saturday ... snuggling up to his wife, Daniella, on the red carpet -- arms wrapped around her waist.

He doesn't have a movie premiering at the festival ... but, the dude's a well-known cinephile -- so, not surprising to see him here.

And, Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin looked angelic on the carpet ... despite leaving her wings at home.

Among the other bold-faced names out and about Saturday ... Mariska Hargitay, Sissy Spacek, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoey Deutch, Alexa Chung and more.