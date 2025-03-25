Vittoria Ceretti "Extremely Annoyed" Being Labeled "Girlfriend of" Leo DiCaprio

Vittoria Ceretti is opening up about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, and one thing that really irks her -- the "extremely annoying" labels that come with dating such a famous actor.

The model sat down for an interview with Vogue France, providing some insight into her romance with Leo, but only referred to him as a “very, very famous actor” and “one of the most desired people in the world.”

Vitorria tells VF she first met Leo in Milan, Italy, and, of course, watched him on the silver screen in his breakout role in the 1997 classic, "Titanic," which she calls "iconic."

She also tackles the issue of labeling ... saying that when "you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of'—or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter."

Vittoria admits "that can be extremely annoying" because "people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

She says, "It's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Vittoria also says you learn over time how to date someone more famous than you, adding that there's no reason to feel alarmed if you're both truly in love, "because love protects and gives confidence."