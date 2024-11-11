Leonardo DiCaprio Continues 50th Birthday Festivities With GF, A-list Pals

Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash kept rolling all weekend -- he was spotted hitting an upscale spot with GF Vittoria Ceretti and his A-list crew in tow last night!

The movie star was living it up the night before celebrating the big 5-0 ... rolling out of West Hollywood's Stella after a 4-hour hang with the likes of Tobey Maguire, Evan Ross, and Joel Edgerton Sunday -- hours before his birthday today!

The crew kept the chatter going outside, huddling together until Vittoria was one of the first to hop into a waiting car.

Leo’s hitting a major milestone, so obviously he wants to go big. The night before, he threw a star-studded blowout at a private pad in the Hollywood Hills.

Vittoria’s been by his side through all the celebrations -- and you can bet she’ll be there if they go all out for the big night tonight.