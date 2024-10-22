Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti NYC Stroll With New Puppy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are coparenting a baby ... but, we're not talking about a human here ... the couple is showing off a new dog.

The actor and his model girlfriend debuted a puppy Tuesday on a romantic stroll through New York City ... and the Pomeranian is super cute.

Leo looks like the more hands off parent here, while Vittoria wouldn't let the little doggo out of her sight ... literally.

Check out the gallery ... Vittoria's walking around with the puppy in her arms, and the little doggy is so small Vittoria only needs one hand.

Leo's walking around with a bag ... but it doesn't look like he's carrying dog poop here.

It's interesting to see Leo and Vittoria adding a dog to the mix ... because he shared a dog with one of his more recent ex girlfriends, model/actress Camila Morrone.

Camila fostered a Siberian Husky back during the quarantine lockdowns ... when she was in quarantine with Leo in Los Angeles.