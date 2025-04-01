Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence's family just got a little bigger -- she’s just welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney!

The Oscar winner's new bundle of joy, as reported by PEOPLE, will be a little sibling to her 3-year-old son, Cy. But for now, the publication hasn’t shared any other details -- no word on the baby’s birth date, sex, or name just yet.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed back in October she was expecting her second child with Cooke Maroney, who she married in 2019.

J-Law is pretty private when it comes to her personal life, but after the birth of her first child, she did open up to Vogue, saying it felt like her whole life started over after becoming a mom.

She also got candid about having a miscarriage before her first child was born, sharing the specific medical procedures she underwent in the aftermath of the loss.