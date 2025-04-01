Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Baby No.2 Is Here!!!

Published
jennifer lawrence baby main getty 2
Getty

Jennifer Lawrence's family just got a little bigger -- she’s just welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney!

040125_jennifer_lawrence_kal June 2024
OUT AND ABOUT
SplashNews.com

The Oscar winner's new bundle of joy, as reported by PEOPLE, will be a little sibling to her 3-year-old son, Cy. But for now, the publication hasn’t shared any other details -- no word on the baby’s birth date, sex, or name just yet.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed back in October she was expecting her second child with Cooke Maroney, who she married in 2019.

jennifer lawrence Cooke Maroney
Getty

J-Law is pretty private when it comes to her personal life, but after the birth of her first child, she did open up to Vogue, saying it felt like her whole life started over after becoming a mom.

She also got candid about having a miscarriage before her first child was born, sharing the specific medical procedures she underwent in the aftermath of the loss.

Diddy-His-Defense-INLINE-PROMO-watch free

But now, brighter days have arrived -- congrats, Jennifer and Cooke!

related articles