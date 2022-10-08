Jennifer Lawrence Done with Franchises, Reflects on Loss of Control
10/8/2022 1:24 PM PT
Jennifer Lawrence is getting back to her indie roots -- not so much because she has to, but wants to ... as it appears going mainstream in Hollywood has taken its toll on her.
The A-lister is in London plugging her latest flick, "Causeway," which sees her taking on a very quiet, dramatic role ... playing a U.S. soldier with PTSD and getting acclimated to regular life again. It's drastically different than anything she's done in recent years.
Official Trailer - Causeway— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) October 6, 2022 @AppleTVPlus
Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing.
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in #Causeway, in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ November 4.https://t.co/MmqiuUGmAJ pic.twitter.com/bRuDUlyScL
What we mean, of course, is that this isn't a major blockbuster by any stretch of the imagination -- it's an A24 film, with a way smaller budget and limited release via Apple.
Beyond just that, though, this is territory that JLaw hasn't ventured into in a while. Fact is, she's been one of the industry's highest-paid actresses for quite a while now ... which, of course, is due to her starring in major franchises like 'X-Men' and 'The Hunger Games.'
Jennifer Lawrence: I Felt a Loss of Control After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out https://t.co/50JQc6W6Ao— Variety (@Variety) October 8, 2022 @Variety
Her Academy Award for Best Actress -- for her lead role in "Silver Linings Playbook" -- also shot her into a new stratosphere ... making her one of the most desirable hires in the biz.
As it turns out ... Jen is actually looking back on all that with a fresh perspective -- this on the heels of giving birth to a baby, and getting hitched. During a staged sit-down Saturday, Jen was quoted as feeling a sense of instability after achieving the pinnacle of acting fame.
Jennifer Lawrence says she can't do franchises anymore:— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 8, 2022 @FilmUpdates
“I loved superhero movies. Franchise is art and they’re so fun; I could never do one now because I’m too old & brittle. I love them too. This generation understandably likes a world to escape to, and I can relate to that.” pic.twitter.com/6Ukaruzlso
Per Variety, she said ... "I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control."
There's another quote floating around that's being attributed to JL -- and it touches on her future in movies ... which seems to swear off doing anymore big-time popcorn films.
#LFF #LFF2022 #JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/KcLifzOLLD— Archie Wingate (@wingate_archie) October 8, 2022 @wingate_archie
Jen reportedly said during this same chat, "I loved superhero movies. Franchise is art and they’re so fun; I could never do one now because I’m too old and brittle. I love them too. This generation understandably likes a world to escape to, and I can relate to that."
That's pretty interesting. It sounds like she's going to be far more selective with the projects she signs onto going forward -- which could mean more Oscar-bait-y flicks like "Causeway."
The wild part ... JLaw is only 32 years old! At this young age, she's already been to the mountaintop and seems kinda over it. Jen says her next chapter will also include producing ... not to mention starting her own production company. Going the way of Brad Pitt, eh?