Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child

Jennifer Lawrence's motherhood journey starts now, 'cause TMZ has learned she recently delivered her first kid.

According to public records ... JLaw gave birth in L.A. County, but we don't yet know the gender of the baby or the exact date of birth.

Jennifer sparked rumors she might be pregnant last summer, when she was photographed in NYC -- and, as you know, those rumors turned out to be true.

We haven't seen much of her since then. One of the last times she was out and about was right before XMAS, and she seemed far along in the pregnancy. We're also told she had a baby shower at the end of January.

This is the first child for both JLaw and her art dealer husband, Cooke Maroney. We've made repeated calls to Jennifer's rep, but she hasn't responded.

Jennifer and Cooke got hitched back in 2019 with a small ceremony in Rhode Island.

Seems like just yesterday that JLaw was coming up as a star in the 'Hunger Games,' and now she's a mom! Time flies.