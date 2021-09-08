Jennifer Lawrence is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is about to become a mom for the first time ... she's expecting a baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

A rep for the actress tells TMZ the actress is pregnant, though it's currently unclear when she's due or if she's going to have a boy or girl. The 31-year-old and her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted around NYC in recent weeks sparking pregnancy rumors.

Jennifer and Cooke got hitched in October 2019 in Rhode Island in a fairly small ceremony ... celeb guests reportedly included Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, Adele and Amy Schumer.

Lawrence is set to star in the highly-anticipated "Don't Look Up" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet, expected to be released later this year. TMZ broke the story, Jennifer suffered an injury to her eye when it was cut by glass on set of the film earlier this year ... but made a full recovery.

Baby Maroney will be the first child for both Jennifer and 37-year-old Maroney.