Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Tie the Knot in Rhode Island

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot Saturday night at Belcourt of Newport, a pretty spectacular Rhode Island mansion.

29-year-old JLaw and 34-year-old Cooke hooked up last year and got engaged this past Feb. Cooke, an art gallery director, doesn't seem thirsty at all for the attention that comes with marrying JLaw ... when she walked a red carpet, he was MIA. That said, they're clearly nuts about each other.

150 guests showed up ... and get this, only one vegan! The meal included 5-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce and salt cod beignets. They had a bunch of desserts, including house-made marshmallow s'mores.