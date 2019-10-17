Jennifer Lawrence Getting Married This Weekend, Menu's Over-the-Top

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Jennifer Lawrence is about to walk down the aisle this weekend -- but the big scoop here is what she and her guests will feast on ... a smorgasbord of fancy eats and drinks.

We got some deets on JLaw's wedding -- which is going down Saturday at a swanky venue in Rhode Island, 8 months after she got engaged. We gotta say, for a relatively short engagement ... they've put together a pretty elaborate affair.

Clearly, Jen and hubby-to-be Cooke Maroney pulled out all the stops ... hiring celeb wedding planner Mark Seed to do the party for about 150 people.

Let's start with the grub, shall we? According to the menu, folks are gonna have their pick from a variety of hors d'oeuvres ... stuff like sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and who doesn't love a salt cod beignet??? That's just a taste.

Moving on to the main course options -- Jen and Cooke, or their hired help, will be serving up either wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter OR the big dish -- 5-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce.

There are veggies too -- heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes, whey braised cabbage ... blah, blah, blah. Let's get to the good good.

Dessert's coming in hot! Fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallow s'mores.

They have S'MORES, y'all.

As for drinks, specialty cocktails appear to boil down to either a bourbon old-fashioned or gin cucumber lavender champagnes ... served at a cash bar. JK!!!