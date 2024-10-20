Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant with Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence is living up to the title of her movie "Mother!" ... 'cause a rep for the star says she's pregnant again!

According to Vogue, her rep confirmed the news after a photo of J-Law with her baby bump just now visible surfaced. This will be her second child with husband, Cooke Maroney.

The rep didn't provide any more details -- neither due date nor gender -- to the outlet. Sources with direct knowledge have confirmed the rep's statement to us.

Like we said, this is the second kiddo for Lawrence ... she gave birth to their two-year-old son Cy in February 2022.

She later talked about becoming a new parent in an interview with Vogue later that year ... saying she felt her whole life had started over after giving birth.

Lawrence also opened up about having a miscarriage before her first child was born ... detailing the specific medical procedures she had to go through in the aftermath of the loss.

Jennifer -- who married Cooke in 2019 -- has not yet publicly posted a picture of her son ... saying she wants to protect her child's privacy for as long as she possibly can.