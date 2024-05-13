Jennifer Lawrence Slams Mike Pence During GLAAD Awards Speech

Jennifer Lawrence is jabbing at Vice President Mike Pence over his views on the LGBTQ community, but did say he should take home an award ... although this isn't one for the mantle.

Play video content GLAAD

The Oscar-winning actress stepped up to a podium at the GLAAD Media Awards to announce that country music star Orville Peck was this year's winner of the Vito Russo Award -- but, she had to get off a few jokes first ... one aimed directly at Pence's stance on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

Jennifer opened by telling the audience -- which included Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman and Don Lemon -- she “loved seeing so many humans who can top their field while still power bottoming."

She also joked that it was nice being in a room full of men without needing mace.

Then, she revealed her first love was a "homosexual" who, for years, she tried to convert, but it didn't work, shouting, "Did you hear me Mike Pence?”

She went on to say that conversion therapy wasn't real even if Pence thought it worked on him, and then her punchline -- Pence was busy picking up the "Kids’ Choice Award for weirdest d**k.”

Of course, Jennifer's joke was a double shot -- one at Pence, and another at Nickelodeon ... which has been scrutinized for sexualizing young actors with the release of the 'Quiet On Set' docuseries.

As a staunch Republican, Pence is a major proponent of conversion therapy and also opposes gay marriage. Translation: he's ripe for the picking if ya need a target at any LGBTQ event.