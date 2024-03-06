Drake Bell Alleges Sexual Abuse by Former Nickelodeon Employee | The TMZ Podcast
The TMZ Podcast: Drake Bell Comes Forward to Allege Child Molestation in Nickelodeon Doc ... Abused by Dialogue Coach
3/6/2024 8:59 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is speaking out for the first time about being sexually abused by a dialogue coach when he was 15 years old.
Dakota Johnson is swearing off any films similar to her box office bomb ,'Madame Web'.
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's family took happy and wholesome photos together prior to the recent feud drama over her wardrobe.
Plus, Travis and Jason Kelce were honored at a Cleveland Cavaliers game with their very own bobbleheads!
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Eric Colley