Drake Bell Alleges Sexual Abuse by Former Nickelodeon Employee | The TMZ Podcast

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is speaking out for the first time about being sexually abused by a dialogue coach when he was 15 years old.

Dakota Johnson is swearing off any films similar to her box office bomb ,'Madame Web'.

Plus, Travis and Jason Kelce were honored at a Cleveland Cavaliers game with their very own bobbleheads!